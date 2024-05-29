Franklin Resources Inc. Sells 9,723 Shares of Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG)

Franklin Resources Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 726,669 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,723 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Neogen were worth $14,613,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in Neogen by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 5,868,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,021,000 after purchasing an additional 497,856 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Neogen by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,915,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,518,000 after purchasing an additional 16,414 shares during the last quarter. Simmons Bank grew its stake in Neogen by 24.6% in the 4th quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 24,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,000 after acquiring an additional 4,850 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Neogen by 77.3% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 29,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $600,000 after acquiring an additional 13,013 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Neogen by 194.2% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 29,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $590,000 after acquiring an additional 19,359 shares in the last quarter. 96.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Neogen

In related news, CEO John Edward Adent acquired 23,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.36 per share, for a total transaction of $284,280.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 152,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,883,528.04. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO David H. Naemura acquired 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.51 per share, with a total value of $156,375.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 30,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $375,800.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO John Edward Adent acquired 23,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.36 per share, with a total value of $284,280.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 152,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,883,528.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 53,000 shares of company stock worth $662,205. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Neogen Price Performance

Shares of NEOG opened at $13.52 on Wednesday. Neogen Co. has a twelve month low of $11.46 and a twelve month high of $24.09. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.97. The company has a quick ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 3.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,353.35 and a beta of 1.18.

Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 9th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.02). Neogen had a return on equity of 3.35% and a net margin of 0.17%. The company had revenue of $228.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $230.01 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Neogen Co. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Neogen from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 15th.

Neogen Company Profile

Neogen Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of various products and services dedicated to food and animal safety worldwide. It operates through two segments, Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment offers diagnostic test kits and related products to detect dangerous and unintended substances in food and animal feed, including foodborne pathogens, spoilage organisms, natural toxins, food allergens, genetic modifications, ruminant by-products, meat speciation, drug residues, pesticide residues, and general sanitation concerns; and AccuPoint Advanced rapid sanitation test to detect the presence of adenosine triphosphate, a chemical found in living cells, as well as provides genomics-based diagnostic technology and software systems that help testers to objectively analyze and store their results and perform analysis on the results from multiple locations over extended periods.

