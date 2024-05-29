Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF (BATS:FLQM) Shares Bought by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF (BATS:FLQM – Free Report) by 9.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 138,204 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,301 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned about 2.54% of Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF worth $6,652,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,365,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF by 196.6% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 859,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,349,000 after purchasing an additional 569,495 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its position in Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF by 193.1% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 411,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,816,000 after purchasing an additional 271,244 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF by 18.2% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,393,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,882,000 after purchasing an additional 214,283 shares during the period. Finally, Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF by 903.6% in the fourth quarter. Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC now owns 169,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,180,000 after purchasing an additional 153,025 shares during the period.

Shares of FLQM opened at $51.49 on Wednesday. Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.35 and a fifty-two week high of $28.79. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.34. The company has a market capitalization of $620.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.96 and a beta of 0.90.

The Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF (FLQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LibertyQ US Mid Cap Equity index. The fund tracks a US-listed mid-cap equity index that selects and weights constituents based on four factors: quality, value, momentum, and volatility. FLQM was launched on Apr 26, 2017 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

