Freehold Royalties Ltd. (FRU) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.09 on June 17th

Freehold Royalties Ltd. (TSE:FRU – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, May 6th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.09 per share on Monday, June 17th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st.
Freehold Royalties Stock Up 3.0 %
Shares of FRU opened at C$14.05 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$14.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$14.03. The firm has a market cap of C$2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.61, a PEG ratio of -0.92 and a beta of 2.00. Freehold Royalties has a 12 month low of C$12.66 and a 12 month high of C$15.27.
Freehold Royalties (TSE:FRU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported C$0.23 earnings per share for the quarter. Freehold Royalties had a return on equity of 14.40% and a net margin of 43.19%. The company had revenue of C$74.27 million for the quarter. Analysts predict that Freehold Royalties will post 0.7581169 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Insider Transactions at Freehold Royalties
In other news, Senior Officer David Michael Spyker acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$13.80 per share, with a total value of C$276,000.00. In other news, Senior Officer Ian C. Hantke acquired 8,590 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$13.91 per share, with a total value of C$119,486.90. Also, Senior Officer David Michael Spyker purchased 20,000 shares of Freehold Royalties stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$13.80 per share, with a total value of C$276,000.00. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.
Freehold Royalties Company Profile
Freehold Royalties Ltd. engages in the acquiring and managing royalty interests in the crude oil, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and potash properties in Western Canada and the United States. Freehold Royalties Ltd. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.
