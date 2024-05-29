Fresenius Medical Care AG (NYSE:FMS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Fresenius Medical Care AG (NYSE:FMS – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seven analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $24.00.

Several research analysts recently commented on FMS shares. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Fresenius Medical Care from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Fresenius Medical Care in a research report on Sunday, May 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:FMS opened at $21.33 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.97, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.95. Fresenius Medical Care has a 1-year low of $16.37 and a 1-year high of $27.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.50. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $20.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.13.

Fresenius Medical Care (NYSE:FMS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.10. Fresenius Medical Care had a net margin of 2.48% and a return on equity of 5.29%. The business had revenue of $5.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.15 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Fresenius Medical Care will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.437 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 17th. Fresenius Medical Care’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.44%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SageView Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Fresenius Medical Care during the 1st quarter worth approximately $127,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fresenius Medical Care by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 54,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,048,000 after acquiring an additional 8,870 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fresenius Medical Care by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 5,078 shares during the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fresenius Medical Care in the 1st quarter worth about $110,000. Finally, Triasima Portfolio Management inc. purchased a new stake in Fresenius Medical Care during the first quarter valued at about $1,293,000. 8.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fresenius Medical Care AG provides dialysis and related services for individuals with renal diseases in Germany, North America, and internationally. The company offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

