G6 Materials (CVE:GGG) Hits New 1-Year Low at $0.08

G6 Materials Corp. (CVE:GGG – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.08 and last traded at C$0.08, with a volume of 31000 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.09.

G6 Materials Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 898.44, a quick ratio of 6.90 and a current ratio of 0.68. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.08 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.10. The company has a market cap of C$1.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.54 and a beta of 0.09.

G6 Materials (CVE:GGG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$0.30 million during the quarter. G6 Materials had a negative net margin of 147.66% and a negative return on equity of 211.56%.

About G6 Materials

G6 Materials Corp., through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells proprietary products based on graphene and other materials. It offers air purification materials; general purpose, flexible, high-temperature, and room temperature adhesives; advanced materials and composite formulations for businesses and daily life industries, as well as air, sea, and land applications.

