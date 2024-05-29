Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG) Given Consensus Rating of “Reduce” by Brokerages

Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Reduce” by the four brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $34.50.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on GLPG shares. StockNews.com lowered Galapagos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $31.00 target price (down from $41.00) on shares of Galapagos in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Galapagos in a report on Monday, April 22nd.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GLPG. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Galapagos by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 15,186 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 2,366 shares in the last quarter. Monaco Asset Management SAM raised its holdings in shares of Galapagos by 148.3% during the 1st quarter. Monaco Asset Management SAM now owns 16,744 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $539,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Galapagos by 949.3% during the 1st quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 787 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 712 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in shares of Galapagos by 783.6% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 5,328 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 4,725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Galapagos by 66.4% during the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,769 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 1,504 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.46% of the company’s stock.

Galapagos stock opened at $27.19 on Wednesday. Galapagos has a 12-month low of $27.03 and a 12-month high of $44.25. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $30.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.27.

Galapagos (NASDAQ:GLPG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.51. Galapagos had a negative return on equity of 2.60% and a negative net margin of 26.25%. The company had revenue of $67.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.04 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Galapagos will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

Galapagos NV, a biotechnology company, develops medicines focusing on oncology and immunology primarily in the United States and Europe. The company's pipeline products comprise GLPG3667 that has completed phase 1b trial; GLPG5101, a CD19 CAR-T product candidate manufactured at point-of-care, currently in Phase1/2 trial in relapsed/refractory non-hodgkin lymphoma; GLPG5201, a CD19 CAR-T product candidates manufactured at point-of-care, currently in phase 1/2 trial in replapsed/refractory chronic lymphocytic leukemia; and GLPG5301, a BCMA CAR-T product candidate manufactured at point-of-care, currently in phase 1/2 in relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma.

