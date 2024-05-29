Galectin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GALT) Cut to Sell at StockNews.com

Galectin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GALT – Get Free Report) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Galectin Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, April 9th.

Get Galectin Therapeutics alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on GALT

Galectin Therapeutics Trading Down 7.5 %

Shares of GALT opened at $2.82 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.30. Galectin Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.28 and a 12 month high of $4.27. The company has a market cap of $175.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.81 and a beta of 0.72.

Galectin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GALT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.03). As a group, research analysts forecast that Galectin Therapeutics will post -0.66 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder James C. Czirr sold 21,323 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.06, for a total transaction of $65,248.38. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,925,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,133,205.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders have bought 4,500 shares of company stock valued at $14,360 in the last ninety days. 52.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Galectin Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GALT. Wealthspire Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Galectin Therapeutics by 116.7% in the 1st quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 398,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $952,000 after purchasing an additional 214,512 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Galectin Therapeutics by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,979,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,732,000 after purchasing an additional 38,037 shares during the period. Solutions 4 Wealth Ltd bought a new position in Galectin Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $60,000. Retirement Guys Formula LLC raised its holdings in Galectin Therapeutics by 56.9% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Guys Formula LLC now owns 33,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 12,232 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Galectin Therapeutics by 89.6% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 23,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 11,300 shares during the period. 11.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Galectin Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Galectin Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of therapies for fibrotic, cancer, and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is belapectin (GR-MD-02) galectin-3 inhibitor, that is in Phase 2b/3 clinical trial, to prevent esophageal varices in patient with non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) cirrhosis; and Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of liver fibrosis, as well as severe skin disease, and melanoma and head and neck squamous cell carcinoma.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Galectin Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galectin Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.