Gamehost Inc. (TSE:GH) to Issue $0.04 Monthly Dividend

Gamehost Inc. (TSE:GH – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 8th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share on Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st.

Gamehost stock opened at C$10.13 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of C$216.07 million, a P/E ratio of 10.34, a P/E/G ratio of 17.43 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.34. Gamehost has a twelve month low of C$8.45 and a twelve month high of C$10.55. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$10.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$9.63.

Gamehost (TSE:GH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported C$0.22 earnings per share for the quarter. Gamehost had a net margin of 25.28% and a return on equity of 19.88%. The firm had revenue of C$20.55 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Gamehost will post 1.009901 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Acumen Capital raised their target price on shares of Gamehost from C$13.75 to C$14.00 in a report on Friday, May 10th.

Gamehost Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates hospitality and gaming properties in Alberta. It operates through Gaming, Hotel, and Food and Beverage segments. The company's gaming activities include the operation of company owned table games, electronic gaming tables, government owned slot machines, video lottery terminals, and lottery ticket kiosks, as well as the provision of food, beverage, and entertainment services.

