Genesco (GCO) to Release Earnings on Friday

Genesco (NYSE:GCO – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Friday, May 31st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($2.70) per share for the quarter. Genesco has set its FY25 guidance at $0.60-1.00 EPS and its FY 2025 guidance at 0.600-1.000 EPS.Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Genesco (NYSE:GCO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, March 8th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by ($0.07). Genesco had a positive return on equity of 1.15% and a negative net margin of 0.72%. The company had revenue of $739.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $705.66 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Genesco to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Genesco alerts:

Genesco Stock Up 1.7 %

GCO opened at $26.98 on Wednesday. Genesco has a 1-year low of $17.31 and a 1-year high of $37.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $313.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.44 and a beta of 2.29. The business has a 50 day moving average of $26.46 and a 200-day moving average of $29.12.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, B. Riley reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective (down from $43.00) on shares of Genesco in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on GCO

About Genesco

(Get Free Report)

Genesco Inc operates as a retailer and wholesaler of footwear, apparel, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and the Republic of Ireland. The company operates through four segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Johnston & Murphy Group, and Genesco Brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Genesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.