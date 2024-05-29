Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) Shares Sold by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE cut its stake in Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB – Free Report) by 12.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 159,078 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,652 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Genmab A/S were worth $5,065,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GMAB. M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in shares of Genmab A/S by 14.5% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 8,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 1,043 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Genmab A/S in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Genmab A/S by 89.3% during the 3rd quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,000 after buying an additional 6,466 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc raised its stake in shares of Genmab A/S by 54.0% during the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 54,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,937,000 after buying an additional 19,254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH acquired a new position in shares of Genmab A/S during the 3rd quarter worth $1,154,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.07% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on GMAB shares. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Genmab A/S in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Genmab A/S from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Genmab A/S in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Genmab A/S in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.50.

GMAB opened at $28.01 on Wednesday. Genmab A/S has a 12 month low of $26.32 and a 12 month high of $42.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $29.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.87. The stock has a market cap of $18.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.00.

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16. The business had revenue of $603.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $594.23 million. Genmab A/S had a return on equity of 18.90% and a net margin of 30.74%. Equities analysts anticipate that Genmab A/S will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

Genmab A/S develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); teprotumumab for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; and Amivantamab for advanced or metastatic gastric or esophageal cancer and NSCLC.

