Global Blue Group (GB) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Global Blue Group (NYSE:GB – Get Free Report) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, June 5th. Analysts expect Global Blue Group to post earnings of $0.08 per share for the quarter.
Global Blue Group stock opened at $4.90 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.20, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of $930.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.00 and a beta of 0.41. Global Blue Group has a 1 year low of $4.01 and a 1 year high of $6.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.77.
