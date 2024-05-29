Global Partner Acquisition Corp II (NASDAQ:GPACU) Trading 1.8% Higher

Global Partner Acquisition Corp II (NASDAQ:GPACU – Get Free Report) shot up 1.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $11.49 and last traded at $11.49. 100 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 950 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.29.

Global Partner Acquisition Corp II Stock Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.38 and its 200-day moving average is $11.15.

Global Partner Acquisition Corp II Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Global Partner Acquisition Corp II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Global Partner Acquisition Corp II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Partner Acquisition Corp II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.