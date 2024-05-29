Global X Aging Population ETF (NASDAQ:AGNG) Short Interest Update

Global X Aging Population ETF (NASDAQ:AGNG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a growth of 60.0% from the April 30th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Institutional Trading of Global X Aging Population ETF

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. HBW Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global X Aging Population ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Aging Population ETF in the 4th quarter worth $206,000. REDW Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Aging Population ETF in the 1st quarter worth $328,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Global X Aging Population ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,108,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Global X Aging Population ETF by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 700,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,908,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the period.

Global X Aging Population ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

Global X Aging Population ETF stock opened at $29.54 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.96 and a beta of 0.76. Global X Aging Population ETF has a 52-week low of $24.41 and a 52-week high of $30.59. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.69.

About Global X Aging Population ETF

The Global X Aging Population ETF (AGNG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Indxx Aging Population Thematic index, a market-cap-weighted index of companies from developed markets, whose revenue or main business purpose is tied to enhancing and elongating the lives of senior citizens. AGNG was launched on May 9, 2016 and is managed by Global X.

