Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) Price Target Raised to $72.00 at BTIG Research

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by analysts at BTIG Research from $63.00 to $72.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the medical device company’s stock. BTIG Research’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 9.96% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on GMED. Truist Financial raised their target price on Globus Medical from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Barclays raised their target price on Globus Medical from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Piper Sandler raised Globus Medical from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Globus Medical from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Globus Medical in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.40.

Shares of Globus Medical stock opened at $65.48 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.14. Globus Medical has a 12 month low of $43.38 and a 12 month high of $67.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 102.31, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.11.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The medical device company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.17. Globus Medical had a return on equity of 8.82% and a net margin of 3.51%. The firm had revenue of $606.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $586.82 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 119.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Globus Medical will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Globus Medical news, Director David D. Davidar sold 20,000 shares of Globus Medical stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $1,300,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 566,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,807,875. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Globus Medical news, Director David D. Davidar sold 20,000 shares of Globus Medical stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $1,300,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 566,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,807,875. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Dan Lemaitre sold 63,300 shares of Globus Medical stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.61, for a total value of $4,089,813.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 93,890 shares of company stock worth $5,940,387. Company insiders own 18.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Globus Medical by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,277,722 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $600,990,000 after purchasing an additional 32,220 shares in the last quarter. Nuance Investments LLC increased its position in Globus Medical by 36.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 3,620,518 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $179,759,000 after acquiring an additional 974,693 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Globus Medical by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,016,702 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $161,816,000 after acquiring an additional 110,912 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Globus Medical by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,912,454 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $155,205,000 after acquiring an additional 252,510 shares during the period. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its position in Globus Medical by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,504,383 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $134,335,000 after acquiring an additional 503,745 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.16% of the company’s stock.

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes healthcare solutions for patients with musculoskeletal disorders in the United States and internationally. The company offers spine products, such as traditional fusion implants comprising pedicle screw and rod systems, plating systems, intervertebral spacers, and corpectomy devices for treating degenerative and congenital conditions, deformity, tumors, and trauma injuries; treatment options for motion preservation technologies that consist of dynamic stabilization, total disc replacement, and interspinous distraction devices; interventional solutions to treat vertebral compression fractures; and regenerative biologic products comprising of allografts and synthetic alternatives.

