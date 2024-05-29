GMV Minerals (CVE:GMV) Shares Down 3.2%

Shares of GMV Minerals Inc. (CVE:GMV – Get Free Report) traded down 3.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.15 and last traded at C$0.15. 36,549 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 62% from the average session volume of 96,564 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.16.

GMV Minerals Stock Down 6.7 %

The firm has a market capitalization of C$12.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.00 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.19.

About GMV Minerals

GMV Minerals Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the sourcing and exploration of mineral properties in the United States. It primarily explores for gold and lithium deposits. The company holds a 100% interest in the Mexican Hat Gold Project that consists of 42 unpatented lode mining claims covering an area of approximately 4,800 acres located in Cochise County, Arizona.

