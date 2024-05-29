Goldman Sachs MarketBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (BATS:GSEE) Trading Up 0.5%

Goldman Sachs MarketBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (BATS:GSEE – Get Free Report) shot up 0.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $45.11 and last traded at $45.11. 11 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $44.89.

Goldman Sachs MarketBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF Price Performance

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.98 million, a PE ratio of 12.27 and a beta of 0.87.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Goldman Sachs MarketBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Goldman Sachs MarketBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Goldman Sachs MarketBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (BATS:GSEE – Free Report) by 303.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,361,847 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,776,387 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 337.41% of Goldman Sachs MarketBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $99,953,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Goldman Sachs MarketBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs MarketBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (GSEE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of emerging-market equities, selected and weighted by market capitalization. GSEE was launched on May 12, 2020 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

