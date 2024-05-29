Goldman Sachs MarketBeta US Equity ETF (BATS:GSUS) Shares Sold by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs MarketBeta US Equity ETF (BATS:GSUS – Free Report) by 12.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 89,710 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,312 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Goldman Sachs MarketBeta US Equity ETF were worth $5,863,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in GSUS. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Goldman Sachs MarketBeta US Equity ETF by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 25,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,488,000 after buying an additional 2,789 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of Goldman Sachs MarketBeta US Equity ETF by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 13,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $896,000 after acquiring an additional 1,689 shares during the last quarter. Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs MarketBeta US Equity ETF by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC now owns 12,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $792,000 after buying an additional 1,968 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Goldman Sachs MarketBeta US Equity ETF by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,603,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,677,000 after acquiring an additional 726,633 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Goldman Sachs MarketBeta US Equity ETF by 16.1% in the third quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. now owns 190,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,144,000 after purchasing an additional 26,332 shares in the last quarter.

Get Goldman Sachs MarketBeta US Equity ETF alerts:

Goldman Sachs MarketBeta US Equity ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

GSUS stock opened at $72.74 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.59 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.89.

Goldman Sachs MarketBeta US Equity ETF Profile

The Goldman Sachs MarketBeta US Equity ETF (GSUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of US equities, selected and weighted by market capitalization. GSUS was launched on May 12, 2020 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Goldman Sachs MarketBeta US Equity ETF (BATS:GSUS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs MarketBeta US Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs MarketBeta US Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.