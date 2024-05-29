GoldMining (OTCMKTS:GLDLF) Stock Price Up 0.4%

GoldMining Inc. (OTCMKTS:GLDLF – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 0.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $2.52 and last traded at $2.45. Approximately 362,600 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 32% from the average daily volume of 533,160 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.44.
GoldMining Price Performance
The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.45.
About GoldMining
GoldMining, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company operates through the following geographical segments: Canada, Brazil, United States, Paraguay, Colombia, and Peru. Its project portfolio includes Sao Jorge, Cachoeira, Boa Vista, Surubim, Batistao, Montes Aureos, Trinta, Whistler, Yellowknife Gold, Rea, La Mina, Titiribi, and Crucero.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than GoldMining
- What are earnings reports?
- Energy Sector Dip Presents a Compelling Buying Opportunity
- Dividend King Proctor & Gamble Is A Buy On Post-Earnings Weakness
- The Rate Cut Party is Postponed, Not for These Stocks
- What is the FTSE 100 index?
- The 4 Horsemen of the Generative AI Revolution
Receive News & Ratings for GoldMining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoldMining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.