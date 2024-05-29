Great-West Lifeco Inc. (GWO) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 31st

Great-West Lifeco Inc. (TSE:GWO – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 1st, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a dividend of 0.555 per share on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $2.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.26%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st.

TSE:GWO opened at C$42.18 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of C$39.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.02, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.87. Great-West Lifeco has a one year low of C$37.06 and a one year high of C$45.18. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$42.00 and a 200 day moving average price of C$42.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.96, a current ratio of 37.37 and a quick ratio of 22.18.

Great-West Lifeco (TSE:GWO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported C$1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.02 by C$0.07. Great-West Lifeco had a net margin of 10.05% and a return on equity of 11.74%. The company had revenue of C$7.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$10.58 billion. Analysts anticipate that Great-West Lifeco will post 4.2812813 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$42.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$42.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$45.00 to C$44.00 in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$44.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$44.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$44.00.

Great-West Lifeco Inc engages in the life and health insurance, retirement and investment services, asset management, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company offers life, accidental death and dismemberment, disability, critical illness, health and dental protection, and creditor insurance products; and retirement and wealth savings, income and annuity products, and other specialty products to individuals, families, businesses, and organizations.

