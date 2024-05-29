Great-West Lifeco Inc. (GWO) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 31st

Great-West Lifeco Inc. (TSE:GWO – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 1st, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a dividend of 0.555 per share on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $2.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.26%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st.
Great-West Lifeco Price Performance
TSE:GWO opened at C$42.18 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of C$39.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.02, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.87. Great-West Lifeco has a one year low of C$37.06 and a one year high of C$45.18. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$42.00 and a 200 day moving average price of C$42.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.96, a current ratio of 37.37 and a quick ratio of 22.18.
Great-West Lifeco (TSE:GWO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported C$1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.02 by C$0.07. Great-West Lifeco had a net margin of 10.05% and a return on equity of 11.74%. The company had revenue of C$7.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$10.58 billion. Analysts anticipate that Great-West Lifeco will post 4.2812813 earnings per share for the current year.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Read Our Latest Analysis on GWO
About Great-West Lifeco
Great-West Lifeco Inc engages in the life and health insurance, retirement and investment services, asset management, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company offers life, accidental death and dismemberment, disability, critical illness, health and dental protection, and creditor insurance products; and retirement and wealth savings, income and annuity products, and other specialty products to individuals, families, businesses, and organizations.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Great-West Lifeco
- Learn Technical Analysis Skills to Master the Stock Market
- The 4 Horsemen of the Generative AI Revolution
- Canadian Penny Stocks: Can They Make You Rich?
- Which of These 3 Beaten Down Stocks Would You Own?
- Investing In Preferred Stock vs. Common Stock
- GameStop Will Rocket Higher: The Move Won’t Last
Receive News & Ratings for Great-West Lifeco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great-West Lifeco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.