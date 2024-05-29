Greenwave Technology Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:GWAV) Short Interest Update

Greenwave Technology Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:GWAV – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,690,000 shares, a growth of 570.7% from the April 30th total of 699,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 147,840,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Greenwave Technology Solutions Stock Down 7.4 %

NASDAQ GWAV opened at $0.08 on Wednesday. Greenwave Technology Solutions has a 1-year low of $0.04 and a 1-year high of $1.12. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86.

Get Greenwave Technology Solutions alerts:

Greenwave Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:GWAV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $9.03 million for the quarter. Greenwave Technology Solutions had a negative return on equity of 1,251.81% and a negative net margin of 88.17%.

Greenwave Technology Solutions Company Profile

Greenwave Technology Solutions, Inc, through its subsidiary, operates metal recycling facilities in Virginia, Ohio, and North Carolina. The company collects, classifies, and processes appliances, construction materials, end-of-life vehicles, boats, and industrial machinery. It is also involved in the purchasing and sale of processed and unprocessed scrap metals; and operation of automotive shredders.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Greenwave Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greenwave Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.