Greif (GEF) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Greif (NYSE:GEF – Get Free Report) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, June 5th. Analysts expect Greif to post earnings of $0.77 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Greif (NYSE:GEF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $1.07. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. Greif had a net margin of 6.53% and a return on equity of 18.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.06 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Greif to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Greif alerts:

Greif Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of GEF opened at $64.40 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.57. Greif has a 52 week low of $59.37 and a 52 week high of $76.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.14, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $64.40 and a 200-day moving average of $64.61.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Truist Financial initiated coverage on Greif in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $71.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Greif presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.25.

Read Our Latest Report on Greif

Insider Activity at Greif

In related news, CFO Lawrence A. Hilsheimer bought 14,200 shares of Greif stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $67.60 per share, for a total transaction of $959,920.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 159,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,753,537.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Greif news, CFO Lawrence A. Hilsheimer purchased 14,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $67.60 per share, with a total value of $959,920.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 159,076 shares in the company, valued at $10,753,537.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Gary R. Martz bought 1,925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $68.86 per share, for a total transaction of $132,555.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,025 shares in the company, valued at $690,321.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 42,934 shares of company stock worth $2,864,352 and sold 6,000 shares worth $384,620. 3.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Greif Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Greif, Inc engages in the production and sale of industrial packaging products and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial Packaging; Paper Packaging & Services; and Land Management segments. The Global Industrial Packaging segment produces and sells industrial packaging products, including steel, fiber, and plastic drums; rigid and flexible intermediate bulk containers; closure systems for industrial packaging products; transit protection products; water bottles, and remanufactured and reconditioned industrial containers; and various services, such as container life cycle management, filling, logistics, warehousing, and other packaging services to chemicals, paints and pigments, food and beverage, petroleum, industrial coatings, agriculture, pharmaceuticals, mineral product, and other industries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Greif Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greif and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.