Guess? (NYSE:GES) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Telsey Advisory Group

Guess? (NYSE:GES – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating restated by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $30.00 price target on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 25.52% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on GES. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Guess? from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Guess? from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective (up from $33.00) on shares of Guess? in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Guess? from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Guess? presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.25.

Shares of NYSE GES opened at $23.90 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $27.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.91. The company has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 8.24 and a beta of 1.98. Guess? has a 52-week low of $17.92 and a 52-week high of $33.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.55.

Guess? (NYSE:GES – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $891.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $855.54 million. Guess? had a net margin of 7.14% and a return on equity of 30.02%. The business’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.74 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Guess? will post 2.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Guess? announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Monday, April 1st that authorizes the company to buyback $200.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 14.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, CEO Carlos Alberini sold 138,203 shares of Guess? stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.53, for a total transaction of $4,219,337.59. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,131,575 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,546,984.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 30.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Guess? by 266.4% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,316 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Guess? by 1,287.1% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 170,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,697,000 after purchasing an additional 158,508 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Guess? in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $391,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Guess? in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,778,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Guess? in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $321,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.74% of the company’s stock.

Guess?, Inc designs, markets, distributes, and licenses lifestyle collections of apparel and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through five segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing. The company's clothing collection includes jeans, pants, skirts, dresses, shorts, blouses, shirts, jackets, activewear, knitwear, and intimate apparel.

