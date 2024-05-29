Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Shares Sold by Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV trimmed its stake in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Free Report) by 63.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,979 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after selling 10,197 shares during the quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $216,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in HAL. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Halliburton in the 4th quarter valued at $400,070,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Halliburton by 3.0% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,202,160 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $372,687,000 after buying an additional 265,680 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 24.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,878,811 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $284,822,000 after buying an additional 1,568,485 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Halliburton by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,444,695 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $196,819,000 after acquiring an additional 153,419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brandes Investment Partners LP boosted its holdings in Halliburton by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 3,604,587 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $130,306,000 after acquiring an additional 270,199 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Halliburton from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Halliburton from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. UBS Group increased their price target on Halliburton from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on shares of Halliburton in a report on Monday, April 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Halliburton has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.59.

Insider Activity at Halliburton

In other Halliburton news, insider Jeffrey Shannon Slocum sold 38,941 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.92, for a total transaction of $1,437,701.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 130,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,828,508.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Jeffrey Shannon Slocum sold 38,941 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.92, for a total value of $1,437,701.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 130,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,828,508.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Margaret Katherine Banks sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.30, for a total transaction of $176,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $339,762.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 434,287 shares of company stock worth $15,415,304 in the last three months. 0.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Halliburton Price Performance

Shares of HAL opened at $36.52 on Wednesday. Halliburton has a 12 month low of $28.43 and a 12 month high of $43.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $38.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.81. The company has a market cap of $32.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.64, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 2.01.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The oilfield services company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.67 billion. Halliburton had a net margin of 11.20% and a return on equity of 30.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Halliburton will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Halliburton Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 5th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 5th. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.53%.

Halliburton Profile

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates through two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; and completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems.

Featured Stories

