Harbor Diversified (OTCMKTS:HRBR) Trading Down 3%

Harbor Diversified, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HRBR – Get Free Report) dropped 3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $1.55 and last traded at $1.60. Approximately 30,431 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 33% from the average daily volume of 45,203 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.65.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 2.61. The firm has a market cap of $87.62 million, a PE ratio of -8.89 and a beta of 1.98.

Harbor Diversified, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in the United States. It also leases and finances flight equipment. As of December 31, 2022, it owned and operated a fleet of 64 regional jets. The company was formerly known as Harbor BioSciences, Inc and changed its name to Harbor Diversified, Inc in February 2012.

