Hargreaves Lansdown plc (LON:HL) Receives GBX 959 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Hargreaves Lansdown plc (LON:HL – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 959 ($12.25).
A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on HL shares. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Hargreaves Lansdown from GBX 850 ($10.86) to GBX 825 ($10.54) and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 26th. Barclays upped their price target on Hargreaves Lansdown from GBX 1,210 ($15.45) to GBX 1,250 ($15.96) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,035 ($13.22) price target on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,148 ($14.66) price objective on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd.
Get Our Latest Analysis on Hargreaves Lansdown
Hargreaves Lansdown Stock Performance
About Hargreaves Lansdown
Hargreaves Lansdown plc provides investment services for individuals and corporates in the United Kingdom and Poland. The company offers stocks and shares individual savings accounts (ISAs), fund and share accounts, and junior and lifetime ISAs. It also provides pension services, including self-invested personal pensions (SIPP), junior SIPPs, annuities, and drawdown; share dealing services; fund dealing; and cash management services.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Hargreaves Lansdown
- Insider Trading – What You Need to Know
- GameStop Will Rocket Higher: The Move Won’t Last
- Investing In Automotive Stocks
- 3 Stocks Insiders are Buying That Should be on Your Radar
- Using the MarketBeat Dividend Tax Calculator
- Momentum Investing: A Guide to Getting Started
Receive News & Ratings for Hargreaves Lansdown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hargreaves Lansdown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.