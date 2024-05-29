Hargreaves Lansdown plc (LON:HL) Receives GBX 959 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Hargreaves Lansdown plc (LON:HL – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 959 ($12.25).

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on HL shares. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Hargreaves Lansdown from GBX 850 ($10.86) to GBX 825 ($10.54) and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 26th. Barclays upped their price target on Hargreaves Lansdown from GBX 1,210 ($15.45) to GBX 1,250 ($15.96) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,035 ($13.22) price target on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,148 ($14.66) price objective on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd.

Shares of Hargreaves Lansdown stock opened at GBX 1,071.50 ($13.68) on Friday. Hargreaves Lansdown has a 52 week low of GBX 676.40 ($8.64) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,151 ($14.70). The firm has a market capitalization of £5.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,579.71, a PEG ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 799.23 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 762.32.

Hargreaves Lansdown plc provides investment services for individuals and corporates in the United Kingdom and Poland. The company offers stocks and shares individual savings accounts (ISAs), fund and share accounts, and junior and lifetime ISAs. It also provides pension services, including self-invested personal pensions (SIPP), junior SIPPs, annuities, and drawdown; share dealing services; fund dealing; and cash management services.

