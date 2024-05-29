HC Wainwright Cuts Ikena Oncology (NASDAQ:IKNA) Price Target to $4.00

Ikena Oncology (NASDAQ:IKNA – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by investment analysts at HC Wainwright from $11.00 to $4.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target suggests a potential upside of 200.75% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Ikena Oncology in a report on Tuesday, May 14th.

Ikena Oncology Stock Performance

Ikena Oncology stock opened at $1.33 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.84 and a beta of 0.33. Ikena Oncology has a 52-week low of $1.02 and a 52-week high of $7.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.53.

Ikena Oncology (NASDAQ:IKNA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.12. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ikena Oncology will post -1.33 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ikena Oncology

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of IKNA. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Ikena Oncology by 88.5% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 20,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 9,495 shares during the last quarter. OUP Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Ikena Oncology in the 3rd quarter valued at $116,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Ikena Oncology by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 69,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 6,901 shares during the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ikena Oncology in the 1st quarter valued at $104,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in Ikena Oncology by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 206,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $894,000 after buying an additional 4,343 shares during the last quarter. 75.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ikena Oncology Company Profile

Ikena Oncology, Inc operates as an oncology company that develops differentiated therapies for patients in need that target nodes of cancer growth, spread, and therapeutic resistance in the United States. Its lead program is IK-930, an internally discovered, oral, TEAD1-selective, small molecule inhibitor of the Hippo pathway.

