HC Wainwright Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Arqit Quantum (NASDAQ:ARQQ)

Arqit Quantum (NASDAQ:ARQQ – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $2.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price points to a potential upside of 398.26% from the company’s previous close.

Arqit Quantum Price Performance

ARQQ stock opened at $0.40 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.51 and its 200-day moving average is $0.53. Arqit Quantum has a 1 year low of $0.39 and a 1 year high of $1.65.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arqit Quantum

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARQQ. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Arqit Quantum by 30.4% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,220,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,321,000 after acquiring an additional 517,942 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Arqit Quantum by 150.6% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,636,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,724,000 after acquiring an additional 2,185,402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC bought a new position in Arqit Quantum in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,773,000. Institutional investors own 16.60% of the company’s stock.

Arqit Quantum Company Profile

Arqit Quantum Inc provides cybersecurity services through satellite and terrestrial platforms in the United Kingdom. It offers QuantumCloud, a Platform as a Service that creates unbreakable software encryption keys. The company also provides maintenance and support, and professional services. Arqit Quantum Inc is based in London, the United Kingdom.

Featured Stories

