HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) Shares Sold by Advisory Services Network LLC

Advisory Services Network LLC cut its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) by 15.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,319 shares of the company’s stock after selling 949 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $1,440,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. abrdn plc increased its position in HCA Healthcare by 4.8% during the third quarter. abrdn plc now owns 164,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,444,000 after acquiring an additional 7,476 shares during the period. Apexium Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at $361,000. Todd Asset Management LLC increased its stake in HCA Healthcare by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 226,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,326,000 after acquiring an additional 33,271 shares during the period. ING Groep NV lifted its stake in HCA Healthcare by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 62,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,814,000 after purchasing an additional 5,048 shares during the period. Finally, Soros Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $10,085,000. 62.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HCA Healthcare Trading Down 0.0 %

HCA Healthcare stock opened at $318.66 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.26, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $318.34 and a 200-day moving average of $306.33. The company has a market cap of $83.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.66. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a one year low of $215.96 and a one year high of $335.83.

HCA Healthcare ( NYSE:HCA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $5.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.01 by $0.35. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 674.49% and a net margin of 8.20%. The company had revenue of $17.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.93 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 20.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HCA Healthcare announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, January 30th that allows the company to buyback $6.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 7.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

HCA Healthcare Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.16%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Michael S. Cuffe sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.00, for a total transaction of $494,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,124 shares in the company, valued at $10,544,316. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Michael S. Cuffe sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.00, for a total value of $494,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,544,316. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Chad J. Wasserman sold 344 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.97, for a total value of $110,757.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,452 shares in the company, valued at approximately $789,470.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 13,617 shares of company stock worth $4,321,986. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen cut their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $371.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $320.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. StockNews.com raised shares of HCA Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 18th. Barclays upped their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $356.00 to $367.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $322.00 to $329.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $317.00.

About HCA Healthcare

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates hospitals and related healthcare entities in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

