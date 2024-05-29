Head-To-Head Comparison: RumbleOn (NASDAQ:RMBL) versus X3 (NASDAQ:XTKG)

RumbleOn (NASDAQ:RMBL – Get Free Report) and X3 (NASDAQ:XTKG – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation and profitability.

Volatility and Risk

RumbleOn has a beta of 2.08, suggesting that its share price is 108% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, X3 has a beta of 1.54, suggesting that its share price is 54% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

66.1% of RumbleOn shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.9% of X3 shares are held by institutional investors. 54.7% of RumbleOn shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 23.9% of X3 shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio RumbleOn $1.37 billion 0.14 -$215.50 million ($9.92) -0.56 X3 $16.82 million 0.05 -$109.60 million N/A N/A

This table compares RumbleOn and X3’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

X3 has lower revenue, but higher earnings than RumbleOn.

Profitability

This table compares RumbleOn and X3’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets RumbleOn -15.59% -82.79% -11.74% X3 N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for RumbleOn and X3, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score RumbleOn 0 0 3 0 3.00 X3 0 0 0 0 N/A

RumbleOn presently has a consensus price target of $9.33, indicating a potential upside of 67.26%. Given RumbleOn’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe RumbleOn is more favorable than X3.

Summary

RumbleOn beats X3 on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About RumbleOn

RumbleOn, Inc. primarily operates as a powersports retailer in the United States. It operates in two segments, Powersports and Vehicle Transportation Services. The Powersports segment provides new and pre-owned motorcycles, all-terrain vehicles, utility terrain or side-by-side vehicles, personal watercraft, snowmobiles, and other powersports products. It also offers parts, apparel, accessories, finance and insurance products and services, and aftermarket products, as well as repair and maintenance services. The Vehicle Transportation Services segment provides asset-light transportation brokerage services facilitating automobile transportation. The company was formerly known as Smart Server, Inc. and changed its name to RumbleOn, Inc. in February 2017. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is based in Irving, Texas.

About X3

X3 Holdings Co Ltd. provides technology solutions and services worldwide. The company offers Global Trade Platform, a digital platform for trading partners, service providers, and government authorities. It also engages in bitcoin cryptomining operations, renewable energy projects, and agriculture technologies and trading. The company was formerly known as Powerbridge Technologies Co., Ltd. and changed its name to X3 Holdings Co Ltd. in January 2024. X3 Holdings Co Ltd. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Singapore.

