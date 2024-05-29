Head-To-Head Review: Windtree Therapeutics (NASDAQ:WINT) versus Apogee Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APGE)

Windtree Therapeutics (NASDAQ:WINT – Get Free Report) and Apogee Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APGE – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, risk, valuation, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

29.3% of Windtree Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 79.0% of Apogee Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.5% of Windtree Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 36.1% of Apogee Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Windtree Therapeutics and Apogee Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Windtree Therapeutics 0 1 0 0 2.00 Apogee Therapeutics 0 0 8 0 3.00

Profitability

Apogee Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $73.00, indicating a potential upside of 52.53%. Given Apogee Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Apogee Therapeutics is more favorable than Windtree Therapeutics.

This table compares Windtree Therapeutics and Apogee Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Windtree Therapeutics N/A -62.91% -17.14% Apogee Therapeutics N/A -27.14% -23.24%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Windtree Therapeutics and Apogee Therapeutics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Windtree Therapeutics N/A N/A -$20.29 million ($143.89) -0.03 Apogee Therapeutics N/A N/A -$83.99 million ($5.25) -9.12

Apogee Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Windtree Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Apogee Therapeutics beats Windtree Therapeutics on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Windtree Therapeutics

Windtree Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of acute cardiovascular diseases. The company's lead product is istaroxime which is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of acute decompensated heart failure, as well as for the treatment of early cardiogenic shock. It also develops AEROSURF, an aerosolized KL4 surfactant, which is in Phase 2b clinical trial to treat respiratory distress syndrome in premature infants; Surfaxin, a lyophilized KL4 surfactant, which is in Phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of lung injury resulting from COVID-19; Rostafuroxin that is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of genetically associated hypertension; and oral and intravenous SERCA2a activator, which is in preclinical trial for the treatment of chronic and acute heart failure. In addition, it is developing aPKCi Inhibitorfor the treatment of cutaneous malignancies and solid tumors that is in preclinical trials. Windtree Therapeutics, Inc. has collaboration with Chang Gung University; collaboration with Universita degli Studi di Milano-Bicocca for the discovery and development of new SERCA2a compounds for the treatment of chronic and acute human heart failure; a strategic alliance with Laboratorios del Dr. Esteve, S.A. for the development, marketing, and sales of a portfolio of potential KL4 surfactant products; license, development and commercialization agreement with Lee's Pharmaceutical (HK) Ltd. and Zhaoke Pharmaceutical (Hefei) Co. Ltd.; license agreement with Philip Morris USA, Inc. and Johnson & Johnson; and collaboration with Battelle Memorial Institute for development of its ADS for use in its phase III program. The company was formerly known as Discovery Laboratories, Inc. and changed its name to Windtree Therapeutics, Inc. in April 2016. The company was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Warrington, Pennsylvania.

About Apogee Therapeutics

Apogee Therapeutics, Inc., through its subsidiary, operates as a biotechnology company that develops biologics for the treatment of atopic dermatitis (AD), asthma, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), and related inflammatory and immunology indications. The company primarily develops APG777, a subcutaneous (SQ) extended half-life monoclonal antibody (mAb) for AD; and APG808, an SQ extended half-life mAb for COPD. Its earlier-stage programs comprise APG990, an SQ extended half-life mAb for the treatment of AD; and APG222, an extended half-life SQ antibodies for AD. Apogee Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 2022 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

