Head to Head Survey: Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) versus Pinstripes (NYSE:PNST)

Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Free Report) and Pinstripes (NYSE:PNST – Get Free Report) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Wendy’s and Pinstripes’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get Wendy's alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Wendy’s $2.18 billion 1.62 $204.44 million $0.99 17.42 Pinstripes N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Wendy’s has higher revenue and earnings than Pinstripes.

Risk & Volatility

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Wendy’s has a beta of 0.78, indicating that its share price is 22% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pinstripes has a beta of -0.1, indicating that its share price is 110% less volatile than the S&P 500.

86.0% of Wendy’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 56.8% of Pinstripes shares are owned by institutional investors. 17.1% of Wendy’s shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 22.8% of Pinstripes shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Wendy’s and Pinstripes, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Wendy’s 0 13 3 0 2.19 Pinstripes 0 0 3 0 3.00

Wendy’s presently has a consensus target price of $22.06, suggesting a potential upside of 27.86%. Pinstripes has a consensus target price of $6.00, suggesting a potential upside of 112.01%. Given Pinstripes’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Pinstripes is more favorable than Wendy’s.

Profitability

This table compares Wendy’s and Pinstripes’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Wendy’s 9.44% 62.68% 3.99% Pinstripes N/A N/A -8.99%

Summary

Wendy’s beats Pinstripes on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Wendy’s

(Get Free Report)

The Wendy's Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Wendy's U.S., Wendy's International, and Global Real Estate & Development segments. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches. It owns and leases real estate properties. The company was formerly known as Wendy's/Arby's Group, Inc. and changed its name to The Wendy's Company in July 2011. The Wendy's Company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ohio.

About Pinstripes

(Get Free Report)

Pinstripes Holdings Inc. operates a dining and entertainment concept restaurants. The company provides Italian-American food and beverage menu with bowling, bocce, and event space. It also offers private event options and catering services. The company is based in Northbrook, Illinois.

Receive News & Ratings for Wendy's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wendy's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.