Head to Head Survey: Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) versus Pinstripes (NYSE:PNST)

Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Free Report) and Pinstripes (NYSE:PNST – Get Free Report) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and earnings.
Earnings and Valuation
This table compares Wendy’s and Pinstripes’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Wendy’s
|$2.18 billion
|1.62
|$204.44 million
|$0.99
|17.42
|Pinstripes
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
Wendy’s has higher revenue and earnings than Pinstripes.
Risk & Volatility
Insider & Institutional Ownership
86.0% of Wendy’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 56.8% of Pinstripes shares are owned by institutional investors. 17.1% of Wendy’s shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 22.8% of Pinstripes shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.
Analyst Recommendations
This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Wendy’s and Pinstripes, as provided by MarketBeat.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Wendy’s
|0
|13
|3
|0
|2.19
|Pinstripes
|0
|0
|3
|0
|3.00
Wendy’s presently has a consensus target price of $22.06, suggesting a potential upside of 27.86%. Pinstripes has a consensus target price of $6.00, suggesting a potential upside of 112.01%. Given Pinstripes’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Pinstripes is more favorable than Wendy’s.
Profitability
This table compares Wendy’s and Pinstripes’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Wendy’s
|9.44%
|62.68%
|3.99%
|Pinstripes
|N/A
|N/A
|-8.99%
Summary
Wendy’s beats Pinstripes on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.
About Wendy’s
The Wendy's Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Wendy's U.S., Wendy's International, and Global Real Estate & Development segments. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches. It owns and leases real estate properties. The company was formerly known as Wendy's/Arby's Group, Inc. and changed its name to The Wendy's Company in July 2011. The Wendy's Company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ohio.
About Pinstripes
Pinstripes Holdings Inc. operates a dining and entertainment concept restaurants. The company provides Italian-American food and beverage menu with bowling, bocce, and event space. It also offers private event options and catering services. The company is based in Northbrook, Illinois.
