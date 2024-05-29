HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (ETR:HLE) Shares Down 0.5%

HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (ETR:HLE – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 0.5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as €82.70 ($89.89) and last traded at €83.10 ($90.33). Approximately 2,834 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 158,303 shares. The stock had previously closed at €83.50 ($90.76).

HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $9.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.91, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.50. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of €83.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of €82.18.

About HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA

HELLA GmbH & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells lighting systems and electronic components for automotive industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lighting, Electronics, and Lifecycle Solutions. The Lighting segment offers headlamps, rear combination lamps, and car body lighting including radomes, illuminated logos, and front phygital shields, as well as interior lighting products.

