Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) Shares Bought by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Free Report) by 116.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 39,595 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,290 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Hess were worth $5,708,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Hess during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Hess during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Hess in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hess in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Fortis Group Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hess during the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Hess alerts:

Hess Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:HES opened at $152.05 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $155.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $147.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $46.85 billion, a PE ratio of 23.28 and a beta of 1.24. Hess Co. has a fifty-two week low of $124.27 and a fifty-two week high of $167.75.

Hess Announces Dividend

Hess ( NYSE:HES Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The oil and gas producer reported $3.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $1.43. Hess had a net margin of 17.41% and a return on equity of 22.73%. The company had revenue of $3.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.13 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Hess Co. will post 9.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.4375 per share. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. Hess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.80%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hess

In other Hess news, SVP Andrew P. Slentz sold 1,062 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.52, for a total transaction of $153,480.24. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 50,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,257,071.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Hess news, CEO John B. Hess sold 73,885 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.87, for a total value of $10,777,604.95. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 138,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,234,794.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Andrew P. Slentz sold 1,062 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.52, for a total transaction of $153,480.24. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 50,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,257,071.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 155,798 shares of company stock worth $22,811,166. 9.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HES has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Hess from $172.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on Hess in a report on Monday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Mizuho upped their target price on Hess from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Hess from $164.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $178.08.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Hess

About Hess

(Free Report)

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.