High Liner Foods Inc (HLF) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.15 on June 15th

High Liner Foods Inc (TSE:HLFGet Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 14th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Saturday, June 1st will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share on Saturday, June 15th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st.

High Liner Foods Stock Performance

TSE:HLF opened at C$13.20 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$13.16 and its 200 day moving average is C$12.18. The firm has a market cap of C$434.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.39 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.71, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 2.55. High Liner Foods has a 52-week low of C$10.11 and a 52-week high of C$15.24.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HLF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of High Liner Foods from C$13.50 to C$14.00 in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of High Liner Foods from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Cormark upped their price target on shares of High Liner Foods from C$17.00 to C$18.25 in a report on Wednesday, March 6th.

About High Liner Foods

High Liner Foods is the leading North American processor and marketer of value-added frozen seafood. Their retail branded products are sold throughout the United States, Canada and Mexico under the High Liner, Fisher Boy, Sea Cuisine and C. Wirthy & Co labels, and are available in most grocery and club stores.

