Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI) Shares Sold by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 353,756 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,961 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned 0.50% of Hillenbrand worth $16,927,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Hillenbrand during the 4th quarter worth $40,130,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hillenbrand by 8.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,278,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,249,000 after purchasing an additional 623,919 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Hillenbrand by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,885,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,058,000 after purchasing an additional 283,608 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Hillenbrand by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,747,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,605,000 after purchasing an additional 120,782 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Hillenbrand by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,754,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,159,000 after purchasing an additional 50,091 shares in the last quarter. 89.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Hillenbrand

In other news, VP Nicholas R. Farrell sold 8,542 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.02, for a total transaction of $401,644.84. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 41,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,972,536.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, VP Nicholas R. Farrell sold 8,542 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.02, for a total transaction of $401,644.84. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 41,951 shares in the company, valued at $1,972,536.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert M. Vanhimbergen bought 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $42.58 per share, with a total value of $102,192.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 48,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,077,648.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 6,537 shares of company stock valued at $278,193. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Hillenbrand Price Performance

HI stock opened at $44.06 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.41 and a beta of 1.49. Hillenbrand, Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.19 and a 1 year high of $53.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $46.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.55.

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.01. Hillenbrand had a return on equity of 14.75% and a net margin of 2.79%. The firm had revenue of $785.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $801.55 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Hillenbrand, Inc. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hillenbrand Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.222 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. Hillenbrand’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.55%.

Hillenbrand Profile

Hillenbrand, Inc operates as an industrial company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Advanced Process Solutions and Molding Technology Solutions. The Advanced Process Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and services process and material handling equipment and systems comprising compounding, extrusion, and material handling equipment, equipment system design services, as well as offers mixing technology, ingredient automation, and portion process; and provides screening and separating equipment for various industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials.

