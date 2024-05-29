Hilton Food Group plc (LON:HFG) Insider Robert Watson Sells 13,128 Shares

Hilton Food Group plc (LON:HFG – Get Free Report) insider Robert Watson sold 13,128 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 931 ($11.89), for a total value of £122,221.68 ($156,094.10).

Hilton Food Group Stock Performance

Shares of HFG opened at GBX 905 ($11.56) on Wednesday. Hilton Food Group plc has a 52-week low of GBX 614 ($7.84) and a 52-week high of GBX 957 ($12.22). The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 894.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 815.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 153.45, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market capitalization of £810.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,310.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 17.31 and a beta of 0.57.

Hilton Food Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 30th will be given a GBX 23 ($0.29) dividend. This is a positive change from Hilton Food Group’s previous dividend of $9.00. This represents a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th. Hilton Food Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8,000.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of Hilton Food Group in a research note on Monday, May 20th.

About Hilton Food Group

Hilton Food Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food packing business. It offers beef, pork, lamb, poultry, seafood, and vegan and vegetarian food, such as steak, roast, diced, mince, meatloaf, sausages, burgers, meatballs ribs, chops, bacon, gammon, schnitzel, pulled belly, rib rack, smoked loin, shanks, carcass, chicken kabab, chicken drumsticks, chicken tight, chicken wings, half chicken, duck leg, duck half, coated, salmon, white fish, shellfish, fish cakes, smoked salmon, strips, nuggets, pulled, and balls.

