Hilton Food Group plc (LON:HFG) Insider Robert Watson Sells 13,128 Shares

Hilton Food Group plc (LON:HFG – Get Free Report) insider Robert Watson sold 13,128 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 931 ($11.89), for a total value of £122,221.68 ($156,094.10).
Hilton Food Group Stock Performance
Shares of HFG opened at GBX 905 ($11.56) on Wednesday. Hilton Food Group plc has a 52-week low of GBX 614 ($7.84) and a 52-week high of GBX 957 ($12.22). The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 894.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 815.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 153.45, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market capitalization of £810.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,310.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 17.31 and a beta of 0.57.
Hilton Food Group Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 30th will be given a GBX 23 ($0.29) dividend. This is a positive change from Hilton Food Group’s previous dividend of $9.00. This represents a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th. Hilton Food Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8,000.00%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Read Our Latest Stock Report on Hilton Food Group
About Hilton Food Group
Hilton Food Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food packing business. It offers beef, pork, lamb, poultry, seafood, and vegan and vegetarian food, such as steak, roast, diced, mince, meatloaf, sausages, burgers, meatballs ribs, chops, bacon, gammon, schnitzel, pulled belly, rib rack, smoked loin, shanks, carcass, chicken kabab, chicken drumsticks, chicken tight, chicken wings, half chicken, duck leg, duck half, coated, salmon, white fish, shellfish, fish cakes, smoked salmon, strips, nuggets, pulled, and balls.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Hilton Food Group
- 3 REITs to Buy and Hold for the Long Term
- GameStop Will Rocket Higher: The Move Won’t Last
- 2 Fintech Stocks to Buy Now and 1 to Avoid
- 3 Stocks Insiders are Buying That Should be on Your Radar
- How to invest in blue chip stocks
- Momentum Investing: A Guide to Getting Started
Receive News & Ratings for Hilton Food Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilton Food Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.