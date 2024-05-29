Hochschild Mining (LON:HOC) Sets New 12-Month High on Analyst Upgrade

Hochschild Mining plc (LON:HOC – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on the stock from GBX 240 to GBX 260. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Hochschild Mining traded as high as GBX 179.60 ($2.29) and last traded at GBX 179.40 ($2.29), with a volume of 2566559 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 172.60 ($2.20).

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on HOC. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on Hochschild Mining from GBX 150 ($1.92) to GBX 170 ($2.17) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 190 ($2.43) price objective on shares of Hochschild Mining in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 170 ($2.17).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.52, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 149.28 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 117.21. The company has a market capitalization of £930.14 million, a PE ratio of -2,260.00, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.12.

Hochschild Mining plc, a precious metals company, engages in the exploration, mining, processing, and sale of gold and silver deposits in Peru, Argentina, the United States, Canada, Brazil, and Chile. The company's flagship asset include the Inmaculada gold and silver underground mine located in the Ayacucho Department, southern Peru.

