Hochschild Mining plc (OTCMKTS:HCHDF) Short Interest Update

Hochschild Mining plc (OTCMKTS:HCHDF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,500 shares, a growth of 800.0% from the April 30th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 50,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Hochschild Mining Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of Hochschild Mining stock opened at $2.25 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.47. Hochschild Mining has a 12 month low of $0.83 and a 12 month high of $2.34.

About Hochschild Mining

Hochschild Mining plc, a precious metals company, engages in the exploration, mining, processing, and sale of gold and silver in the Americas. The company holds 100% interests in the Inmaculada gold/silver underground operation and Pallancata silver/gold property, which are located in the Department of Ayacucho in southern Peru.

