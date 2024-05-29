Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) Shares Sold by Assetmark Inc.

Assetmark Inc. lowered its holdings in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Free Report) by 68.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,496 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 14,000 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Hologic were worth $464,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators lifted its holdings in Hologic by 42.2% in the third quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 522 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Hologic by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 67,319 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,810,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp raised its stake in shares of Hologic by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 4,675 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Hologic by 39.3% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 634 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Retirement Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hologic by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. now owns 11,859 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $847,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Hologic in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Citigroup raised Hologic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Hologic from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Hologic from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Argus lifted their price objective on Hologic from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $85.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:HOLX opened at $73.36 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a current ratio of 3.97. Hologic, Inc. has a 1 year low of $64.02 and a 1 year high of $82.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.43, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.98.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. Hologic had a return on equity of 18.91% and a net margin of 11.78%. Hologic’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.06 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Hologic, Inc. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Hologic news, Director Scott T. Garrett sold 16,441 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.50, for a total value of $1,241,295.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 48,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,670,130.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Hologic news, Director Scott T. Garrett sold 16,441 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.50, for a total value of $1,241,295.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 48,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,670,130.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles J. Dockendorff sold 1,465 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.21, for a total value of $111,647.65. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $119,802.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment. The company operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. It provides Aptima molecular diagnostic assays to detect the infectious microorganisms; Aptima viral load assays for Hepatitis B virus, Hepatitis C virus, human immunodeficiency virus, and human cytomegalo virus; Aptima bacterial vaginosis and candida vaginitis assays for the diagnosis of vaginitis; Aptima SARS-CoV-2 and Panther Fusion SARS-CoV-2 assays to detect SARS-CoV-2; ThinPrep System for cytology applications; and Rapid Fetal Fibronectin Test that assists physicians in assessing the risk of pre-term birth.

