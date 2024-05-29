Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB) Shares Sold by Corient Private Wealth LLC

Corient Private Wealth LLC reduced its holdings in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB – Free Report) by 6.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 154,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 11,281 shares during the quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) were worth $3,906,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 1.0% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 54,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,149,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 189.6% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,034 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 677 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 6,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 702 shares during the period. Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 18,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $473,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 13,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 822 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Home Bancshares Inc. (Conway AR) alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on HOMB shares. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. StockNews.com downgraded Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.00.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:HOMB opened at $23.57 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.15 and a beta of 1.09. Home Bancshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.61 and a 1-year high of $25.80. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $24.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.80.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $246.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.46 million. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) had a return on equity of 10.52% and a net margin of 28.17%. The company’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Home Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.11%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Donna Townsell sold 22,729 shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.76, for a total value of $540,041.04. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 215,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,128,691.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) news, CFO Brian Davis sold 20,544 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.52, for a total transaction of $503,738.88. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 89,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,186,987.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Donna Townsell sold 22,729 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.76, for a total value of $540,041.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 215,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,128,691.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 45,606 shares of company stock worth $1,101,008. Company insiders own 7.66% of the company’s stock.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Company Profile

(Free Report)

Home Bancshares, Inc (Conway, AR) operates as the bank holding company for Centennial Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HOMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Bancshares Inc. (Conway AR) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Bancshares Inc. (Conway AR) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.