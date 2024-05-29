Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $46.54.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HUBG. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Hub Group from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. TD Cowen raised their price target on Hub Group from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Hub Group from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on shares of Hub Group in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Hub Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of HUBG. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hub Group by 99.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,883,930 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $297,523,000 after buying an additional 3,427,047 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Hub Group by 99.5% during the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 841,980 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $36,390,000 after buying an additional 419,873 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hub Group by 109.6% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 702,443 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,360,000 after buying an additional 367,345 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Hub Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,439,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management boosted its position in shares of Hub Group by 88.0% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 626,226 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,065,000 after buying an additional 293,094 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.77% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ HUBG opened at $42.82 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $41.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.55. Hub Group has a 52 week low of $31.73 and a 52 week high of $47.58. The company has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.39 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The transportation company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.04. Hub Group had a return on equity of 8.48% and a net margin of 3.28%. The firm had revenue of $1,000.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.94 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Hub Group will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. Hub Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.81%.

Hub Group, Inc, a supply chain solutions provider, offers transportation and logistics management services in North America. The company's transportation services include intermodal, truckload, less-than-truckload, flatbed, temperature-controlled, and dedicated and regional trucking, as well as final mile, railcar, small parcel, and international transportation.

