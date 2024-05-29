Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (HII) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $1.30 on June 14th

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of 1.30 per share by the aerospace company on Friday, June 14th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st.

Huntington Ingalls Industries has raised its dividend by an average of 5.9% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 12 consecutive years. Huntington Ingalls Industries has a dividend payout ratio of 27.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Huntington Ingalls Industries to earn $18.96 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $5.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 27.4%.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Stock Down 1.3 %

HII stock opened at $252.75 on Wednesday. Huntington Ingalls Industries has a fifty-two week low of $198.14 and a fifty-two week high of $299.50. The business’s 50-day moving average is $270.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $265.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of $9.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.60.

Huntington Ingalls Industries ( NYSE:HII Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The aerospace company reported $3.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.50 by $0.37. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a return on equity of 18.08% and a net margin of 6.09%. The company had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.23 earnings per share. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Huntington Ingalls Industries will post 16.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Edmond E. Jr. Hughes sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.07, for a total transaction of $384,105.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 8,135 shares in the company, valued at $2,083,129.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Huntington Ingalls Industries news, VP Edmond E. Jr. Hughes sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.07, for a total transaction of $384,105.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,083,129.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Edgar A. Green III sold 3,603 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.75, for a total value of $1,047,572.25. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,169,285.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,439 shares of company stock worth $2,071,170. 0.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on HII shares. Barclays raised their price objective on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. StockNews.com downgraded Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $288.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Huntington Ingalls Industries in a research note on Monday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $310.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Huntington Ingalls Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $278.00.

About Huntington Ingalls Industries

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc designs, builds, overhauls, and repairs military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Mission Technologies. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

