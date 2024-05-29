Iconic Minerals (CVE:ICM) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $0.02

Iconic Minerals Ltd. (CVE:ICM – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02, with a volume of 27500 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

Iconic Minerals Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of C$2.21 million, a PE ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 145.42, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.05. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.02.

About Iconic Minerals

Iconic Minerals Ltd., a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of gold and lithium properties in Nevada and Canada. The company holds a 50% interest in the Midas South located in Elko County, Nevada; and 50% interests in the New Pass project located in Churchill County, Nevada.

Featured Stories

