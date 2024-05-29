IDT (IDT) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

IDT (NYSE:IDT – Get Free Report) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, June 5th. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

IDT (NYSE:IDT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $296.10 million during the quarter. IDT had a return on equity of 20.18% and a net margin of 3.08%.

IDT Stock Performance

Shares of IDT opened at $39.37 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $999.60 million, a P/E ratio of 27.15 and a beta of 0.99. IDT has a one year low of $21.64 and a one year high of $41.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $37.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.19.

IDT Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 18th. IDT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.79%.

Separately, StockNews.com raised IDT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th.

Insider Transactions at IDT

In other news, COO Bill Pereira sold 15,647 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.95, for a total transaction of $593,803.65. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 49,999 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,897,462.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Mitch Silberman sold 2,115 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.01, for a total value of $80,391.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Bill Pereira sold 15,647 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.95, for a total value of $593,803.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 49,999 shares in the company, valued at $1,897,462.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 18,192 shares of company stock worth $690,075. 15.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

IDT Company Profile

IDT Corporation provides communications and payment services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Fintech, National Retail Solutions, net2phone, and Traditional Communications segments. The company operates point of sale, a terminal-based platform which provides independent retailers store management software, electronic payment processing, and other ancillary merchant services; and provides marketers with digital out-of-home advertising and transaction data.

