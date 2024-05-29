IDW Media (NYSE:IDW) Shares Up 29.1%

IDW Media Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:IDW – Get Free Report) shares were up 29.1% on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.44 and last traded at $0.44. Approximately 780 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 41,395 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.34.

IDW Media Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $5.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.23 and a beta of 0.51. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.43.

About IDW Media

IDW Media Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of digital media and print based solutions. The firm operates through the IDW Publishing and IDW Entertainment segments. The IDW Publishing segment is a comic book and graphic novel publisher that creates and licenses intellectual property. The IDW Entertainment segment leverages properties, principally those of IDW Publishing, into television series developing, producing and distributing original content worldwide.

