Imperial Oil Limited (TSE:IMO) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.60

Imperial Oil Limited (TSE:IMO – Get Free Report) (NYSEMKT:IMO) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, April 26th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.60 per share on Monday, July 1st. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st.

Imperial Oil Trading Up 2.3 %

TSE:IMO opened at C$96.56 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.65. Imperial Oil has a 1-year low of C$61.04 and a 1-year high of C$101.63. The firm has a market capitalization of C$51.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.83. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$95.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$84.83.

Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO – Get Free Report) (NYSEMKT:IMO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported C$2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.00 by C$0.23. Imperial Oil had a return on equity of 20.78% and a net margin of 9.50%. The business had revenue of C$12.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$15.74 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Imperial Oil will post 9.4017769 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

IMO has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Imperial Oil from C$97.00 to C$94.00 in a research report on Monday, February 12th. National Bankshares raised their price objective on Imperial Oil from C$90.00 to C$120.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Raymond James raised Imperial Oil to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. TD Securities raised their price target on Imperial Oil from C$89.00 to C$91.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, CIBC raised their price target on Imperial Oil from C$90.00 to C$105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$96.31.

Imperial Oil Company Profile

Imperial Oil Limited engages in exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical segments. The Upstream segment explores and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic crude oil, and bitumen. The Downstream segment transports and refines crude oil, blends refined products, and distributes and markets of refined products.

Further Reading

