Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) Upgraded to “Hold” at Raymond James

Raymond James upgraded shares of Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO – Free Report) (TSE:IMO) to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Imperial Oil from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Sunday, May 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Imperial Oil has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $85.33.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN IMO opened at $70.73 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.82 and a beta of 1.46. Imperial Oil has a 1 year low of $44.98 and a 1 year high of $74.58.

Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO – Get Free Report) (TSE:IMO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The energy company reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $9.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.61 billion. Imperial Oil had a net margin of 9.46% and a return on equity of 20.76%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Imperial Oil will post 6.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.4377 per share. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. Imperial Oil’s payout ratio is presently 27.74%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in IMO. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Imperial Oil by 84.0% in the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 493 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in shares of Imperial Oil by 52.6% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 522 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Imperial Oil in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in shares of Imperial Oil in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in Imperial Oil by 938.5% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 810 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 732 shares during the last quarter. 20.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Imperial Oil Limited engages in exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical segments. The Upstream segment explores and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic crude oil, and bitumen. The Downstream segment transports and refines crude oil, blends refined products, and distributes and markets of refined products.

