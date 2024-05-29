Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) Upgraded by Raymond James to “Hold”

Raymond James upgraded shares of Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO – Free Report) (NYSEMKT:IMO) to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Imperial Oil from C$95.00 to C$115.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Imperial Oil from C$97.00 to C$94.00 in a research report on Monday, February 12th. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Imperial Oil from C$90.00 to C$105.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Desjardins upped their target price on shares of Imperial Oil from C$88.00 to C$92.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, National Bankshares raised their price target on Imperial Oil from C$90.00 to C$120.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$96.31.

Imperial Oil Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of TSE:IMO opened at C$96.56 on Tuesday. Imperial Oil has a 52-week low of C$61.04 and a 52-week high of C$101.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.65, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.34. The company has a market cap of C$51.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$95.25 and its 200-day moving average is C$84.83.

Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO – Get Free Report) (NYSEMKT:IMO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported C$2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$2.00 by C$0.23. Imperial Oil had a return on equity of 20.78% and a net margin of 9.50%. The firm had revenue of C$12.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$15.74 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Imperial Oil will post 9.4017769 earnings per share for the current year.

Imperial Oil Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. Imperial Oil’s payout ratio is presently 27.94%.

About Imperial Oil

Imperial Oil Limited engages in exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical segments. The Upstream segment explores and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic crude oil, and bitumen. The Downstream segment transports and refines crude oil, blends refined products, and distributes and markets of refined products.

