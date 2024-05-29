Independent Bank Group’s (IBTX) “Hold” Rating Reiterated at Truist Financial

Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Truist Financial in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $50.00 target price on the bank’s stock, up from their prior target price of $46.00. Truist Financial’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 7.37% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Hovde Group cut their price objective on Independent Bank Group from $53.00 to $46.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Independent Bank Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on Independent Bank Group from $55.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered Independent Bank Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Independent Bank Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.00.

Get Independent Bank Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Independent Bank Group

Independent Bank Group Price Performance

Shares of Independent Bank Group stock opened at $46.57 on Wednesday. Independent Bank Group has a twelve month low of $32.75 and a twelve month high of $53.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.41 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $42.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.56.

Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.06. Independent Bank Group had a return on equity of 4.97% and a net margin of 10.96%. The company had revenue of $119.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.39 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Independent Bank Group will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Independent Bank Group

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Independent Bank Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Independent Bank Group during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Independent Bank Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Independent Bank Group during the third quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Independent Bank Group by 49.8% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,513 shares of the bank’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 503 shares during the period. 77.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Independent Bank Group

(Get Free Report)

Independent Bank Group, Inc, through its subsidiary, Independent Bank provides various commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, demand deposits, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Independent Bank Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independent Bank Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.