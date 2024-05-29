ING Groep (NYSE:ING) Shares Acquired by Assetmark Inc.

Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in ING Groep (NYSE:ING – Free Report) by 21.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 39,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,808 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in ING Groep were worth $587,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ING. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ING Groep by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 63,776,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $957,918,000 after purchasing an additional 5,094,340 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in ING Groep by 2,566.3% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 894,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,429,000 after acquiring an additional 860,527 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in ING Groep by 75.4% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 1,802,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,074,000 after acquiring an additional 774,781 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in ING Groep by 96.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,332,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,021,000 after acquiring an additional 655,011 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in ING Groep by 10.2% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,113,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $67,393,000 after acquiring an additional 474,505 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ING stock opened at $17.73 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.74 and a 200 day moving average of $15.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24. The stock has a market cap of $62.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.84 and a beta of 1.56. ING Groep has a twelve month low of $12.21 and a twelve month high of $18.03.

ING Groep ( NYSE:ING Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6.06 billion during the quarter. ING Groep had a return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 32.20%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ING Groep will post 1.97 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 25th were given a $0.697 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 24th. This is a boost from ING Groep’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.43. This represents a dividend yield of 6.8%. ING Groep’s payout ratio is 61.06%.

ING Groep N.V. provides various banking products and services in the Netherlands, Belgium, Germany, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, and Wholesale Banking. The company accepts current and savings accounts.

